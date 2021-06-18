Jio effect: Airtel rolls out Rs 456 prepaid recharge plan with 50GB data, unlimited calls and more

Under the Rs 456 prepaid recharge plan, users can get 50GB data for 60 days.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has rolled out a new prepaid recharge portfolio where the company will be offering a Rs 456 plan. This plan comes with 50GB of data and has a validity of two months. The offerings of the new Airtel prepaid plan can be easily compared to the Rs 447 prepaid plan Jio had launched a few days back. The benefits are identical as Airtel is also offering unlimited voice calling benefits along with 100 SMS messages per day.

According to the company website, the plan has been listed and can be purchased via the Airtel Thanks app. Interested users can also take this prepaid plan through third-party sources like Google Pay and Paytm.

Under the Rs 456 prepaid recharge plan, users can get 50GB data for 60 days. For the same duration, they can also enjoy unlimited voice calling benefits as well as 100 messages per day. It is to note that after the users have reached the given data cap, they will be charged at a rate of Rs 50 paise per megabyte. For messages, after reaching the upper limit, users will be charged Rs 1 for local and Rs 1.5 for every national message.

Apart from this, the company’s new prepaid plan will also offer a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and it will also give access to Airtel Xstream Premium as well as Wynk Music. On a recharge of Rs 456, customers can also get free hello tunes access. Airtel is also giving Rs 100 cashback on FASTag for customers who opt for the new plan. Recharge of Rs 456 will also allow customers to access free online courses offered by Shaw Academy.

Meanwhile, Jio’s Rs 447 prepaid pack- launched on June 13- offers 50GB high-speed data as well as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. For this plan, the validity is for 60 days along with access to Jio apps like JioCinema, JioTV, JioSecurity, JioNews, and JioCloud.