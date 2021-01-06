Jio effect: Airtel revises Rs 199 prepaid plan, now offers ‘more’ data at same price

Like Airtel, Reliance Jio also offers 1.5 GB of high speed data to its customers in Rs 199 plan along with calling benefits and 100 sms a day.

In a bid to outbid its competitors in the increasingly competitive telecom industry, Airtel has altered the benefits received under its Rs 199 prepaid plan. With demand of data increasing at a consistent pace, the telecom giant has decided to offer more high speed internet data to its customers under the Rs 199 plan. Increasing the quantum of data by a whopping 50 percent, the company would now be offering the customers 1.5 GB of high speed data per day. In contrast, the plan only used to provide 1 GB of high speed data till now. The other benefits which were provided as part of the plan will continue without any change. The plan in addition to 1.5 GB high speed data per day also provides unlimited calling facility to its customers on all STD and local networks. The plan lasts for a period of 28 days and also offers 100 normal sms per day.

Other additional benefits as part of the plan include free access to Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xtream application subscription. However, at present the revised Rs 199 plan has not been made active for its pan India users. Currently the revised plan is active for its customers in the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka circles. After the telecom giant has upped its game by revising the Rs 199 plan, the company will have to compete with its biggest rival Reliance Jio which also offers similar benefits under its Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan. Like Airtel, Reliance Jio also offers 1.5 GB of high speed data to its customers in Rs 199 plan along with calling benefits and 100 sms a day.

In an industry which has been surviving stiff competition and price war amongst the main players, Airtel is taking concerted actions to increase its footprint and retain its old customers. Recently, Airtel also announced its plans to launch the Customer Advisory Board which will also allow Airtel customers to become equal stakeholders in the journey of its product development. As part of the plan, the company will invite some of its most enterprising customers to partake in the Customer Advisory Board from different parts of the country.