Jio Diwali offers: 100% cashback, free data for 6 months, JioPhone 2 – everything you can get

It’s festival time and offers are raining! From e-commerce giants to delivery startups, everyone is trying to woo the customers by providing exclusive deals and discounts. Reliance Jio which has emerged as a game changer in the telecom industry has also introduced subscribers cashback, special plans, gift cards and more during the festive season. As part of Jio’s Diwali celebrations, the customers will have another chance to grab Jio Phone 2.

Here is a list of Jio offers for this Diwali –

1. 100% Cashback – Last month Jio had announced its ‘Jio Diwali 100% Cashback Offer’ under which they get 100% cashback on recharges of Rs 149 or more. This includes recharges worth Rs149, Rs198, Rs299, Rs349, Rs 398, Rs399, Rs448, Rs449 Rs498, Rs509, Rs799, Rs999, Rs1,699, Rs1,999, Rs4,999 and Rs9,999.

2. Annual Plan – The telco had also announced a new all unlimited annual plan at Rs 1699 which gives unlimited data (1.5GB/day of high-speed data), unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, as well as access to a host of Jio Premium apps comprising JioTV JioCinema, JioMusic, JioMags, among others.

3. Instant Rs 2,200 cashback – Jio is offering a Rs 2,200 cashback on the purchase of new 4G smartphones. This cashback will be provided to the customers in form of 44 cashback vouchers, worth Rs 50 in the MyJio app. These recharges should be done on the same 4G smartphone.

4. JioPhone 2 – The phone will available on the company’s site between November 5 and November 12. The customers can also get a cashback of up to Rs 200 if the phone is purchased using PayTm.

5. Gift card – Introduced in October, the Jio Gift Card extended the benefits of the “Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama” offer in the form of a Rs 1,095 gift card. This means that the customers can exchange an old phone for a Jio Phone with a refundable deposit of Rs 501. For the remaining money, they will get 6 months of unlimited voice calls and data and a complementary data voucher worth Rs10.