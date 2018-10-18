Jio Diwali Dhamaka offer gives ‘100% Cashback’ on all recharges: How to avail

Jio Cashback Offer is available on a range of recharge packs

Jio on Thursday made two announcements for its customers to ring in the ongoing festivities. The telecom company launched a new annual plan for its prepaid customers worth Rs 1,699. It comes with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, complimentary access to Jio apps for a validity of 365 days. Besides, the company also doled out the 100% Cashback Offer for its prepaid customers.

The Jio 100% Cashback Offer will benefit the customers with vouchers of the value same as that of the recharge pack bought by them. This means that all the Jio recharge packs of Rs 149 and higher will give the customers vouchers of the same value that they can redeem on purchases made at Reliance Digital and MyJio stores. Here’s how this will work and what benefits you will avail:

Recharge Value Coupon Value Number of Coupons Coupon Expiry Rs 149 Rs 149 1 December 31 Rs 198 Rs 198 1 December 31 Rs 299 Rs 299 1 December 31 Rs 349 Rs 349 1 December 31 Rs 398 Rs 398 1 December 31 Rs 399 Rs 399 1 December 31 Rs 448 Rs 449 1 December 31 Rs 449 Rs 449 1 December 31 Rs 498 Rs 500 1 December 31 Rs 509 Rs 509 1 December 31 Rs 799 Rs 500 + Rs 299 2 December 31 Rs 999 Rs 500 X 2 2 December 31 Rs 1,699 Rs 500 X 3 + Rs 200 4 December 31 Rs 1,999 Rs 500 X 4 4 December 31 Rs 4,999 Rs 500 X 10 10 December 31 Rs 9,999 Rs 500 X 20 20 December 31

The offer period will end on November vouchers will be valid until December 31, 2018. This offer is applicable to both existing and new Jio users.