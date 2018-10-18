Jio Diwali bonanza! Mukesh Ambani-led telco introduces new annual plan, 100% cashback offer

Jio said that the new annual plan priced at Rs 1,699 will provide users with unlimited calling and data benefits. (Source: Reuters)

Reliance Jio took a major leap in the battle between telecom operators in India on Thursday by announcing ‘Jio Diwali 100% Cashback Offer’. As part of this, Jio offers 100% cashback on all Jio recharges of Rs 149 and above during the festive season. It also introduced a new all unlimited Rs 1,699 annual plan. Jio said that the new annual plan priced at Rs 1,699 will provide users with unlimited high-speed data with a 1.5GB cap per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/ day, as well as access to a host of Jio Premium apps comprising JioTV JioCinema, JioMusic, JioMags, among others.

The new annual plan introduced by Jio is considerably cheaper than what it offered earlier. Until now, the company had three long-term prepaid plans priced at Rs 1999, Rs 4999 and Rs 9999, respectively. While the Rs 1,999 plan came with a validity of 180 days, the other two plans had a validity of 360 days and offered 350GB and 750GB data, respectively.

Here are the details of Reliance Jio’s Rs 1699 plan:

Value Rs.1699 Benefits 1.5GB/day thereafter unlimited at 64Kbps Voice Unlimited SMS 100/day Validity 365 days Jio Apps Complimentary Subscription

Under the ‘Jio Diwali 100% Cashback offer’, customers will get 100 per cent cashback in form of coupons in MyCoupons section of MyJio if they recharge of Rs 149 or more. As per the details provided by Jio, the customers will receive 100% cashback coupon for every recharge. This means they will be entitled to multiple 100% cashback coupons for multiple recharges.

The offer is applicable to both new and existing Jio users.

The customers will be able to use these coupons against purchases made at Reliance Digital or MyJio stores against an invoice value of Rs 5000 or above. The offer will be valid till November 30, 2018 and is applicable only on prepaid recharges.

The coupons received through the offer should be redeemed on or before December 31, 2018.

