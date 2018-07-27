Jio ‘Digital Pack’ now rolling out; here’s what free benefits you get

Jio is now offering free data to the customers

Besides offering data and calling plans at aggressive price points, Jio has always managed to surprise the users by activating an add-on pack that offers them considerable data benefits on top of what they get as a part of their subscribed plan. Jio is now giving away 2GB data per day under a new ‘Jio Digital Pack’ on top of an already subscribed prepaid plan.

The Jio Digital Pack got activated recently and it will end on July 30, as mentioned in the MyJio app. It is available to select users but the pack was visible on our Jio number. The pack is not available on the postpaid connections. As we said, the Jio Digital Pack is automatically activated on select Jio numbers, providing 2GB data per day. This pack is only activated if you previously subscribed to any recharge pack.

Moreover, it is also not clear whether Jio has set a criterion to choose the numbers that will be eligible for this offer. We are also not sure when this pack was bundled with the existing data and voice combo pack. Since the pack is an add-on, your calls and SMS benefits will remain the same as the subscribed pack, except the data part.

Jio recently announced the Monsoon Hungama offer that let the buyers avail the Jio Phone at Rs 501 when they exchange an old phone (2G, 3G, or non-VoLTE 4G). However, the terms and conditions that were later made public on the Jio website revealed that the Rs 594 recharge pack that was introduced alongside has to be mandatorily purchased with the Jio Phone. This unsurprisingly raised the total payable amount to Rs 1,095. The Rs 594 pack offers 500MB data, unlimited calls, and SMS benefits for a validity of six months and it’s only available to Jio Phone users.