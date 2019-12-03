Jio December 2019 Plans Alert: How to avoid paying extra charges for Jio prepaid plans

Jio has announced it will be hiking mobile tariffs from December 6. (Source: Reuters)

Airtel and Vodafone Idea have started charging their prepaid customers as per the new tariffs. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, is yet to detail its revised All-In-One plans that are claimed to be 40 per cent cheaper while offering up to 300 per cent benefits to customers. Customers have decried the move taken by the telecom companies, arguing that the quality of services is not adequate and justified. However, they are needed to pay the new charges if they want the services to continue.

That said, there is an option for Jio customers to avoid paying for the prepaid plans as per the new tariff. Customers have the facility to queue up recharge packs before the revised tariffs kick in. This means customers can buy multiple recharge packs at their existing cost before the revision. These recharge packs will be stacked up over and above the existing prepaid plan and will only kick in subsequently.

For example, if you are subscribed to the yearly Rs 1,699 prepaid plan on your Jio network, you can buy any other plans before December 6 and queue them up. After the validity of your current plan ends, the plans that you purchased before December 6 will be activated subsequently.

In a tweet, Jio has informed its customers about the same facility while talking about how one year of services can be enjoyed without the extra premium. Jio has said that the customers can buy four recharges of the Rs 444 All-In-One plan, which will amount to a total of Rs 1,776 and 336 days of validity. Separately, Jio has also launched a standalone plan worth Rs 1,776, providing the customers with 672GB of total data, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 4,000 FUP minutes of off-net calls, and 100 SMS per day for the validity of 336 days.

The customers are also free to go for other plans as per their requirements. They can stack up those plans on their existing one without having to cough up extra money for the impending revised tariffs. The recharges can be bought from the Reliance Jio website, MyJio app on Android and iOS, and third-party websites and apps.