Jio Calendar Month validity recharge plan: Price, plan and other details

Following the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) order, almost all the telcos in India had to launch a 30 days validity plan for their users. Jio in response launched two new plans- Rs 296 recharge plan and Rs 259 plan. While the Jio Rs 296 Freedom recharge plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 25GB of data with a validity period of 30 days, Jio offers a calendar-month validity with its Rs 259 recharge plan.

What does calendar-month validity mean? Jio on its website explains that calendar month validity means the plan will be valid from the date of recharge in the first month to the date previous to your recharge date in the next month. For example- If you have recharged your Jio number with this plan on March then your next recharge will be due on April 10. Hence, you will get to recharge on 10th of every month. The plan is basically valid between two dates irrespective of the number of days in a month.

“Prepaid users will get the convenience of a postpaid plan construct and will not need to remember their plan expiry every month,” says Jio.

What does Jio Rs 259 plan offer? Jio offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB daily data limit, and 1 calendar-month validity.

Talking about other telcos offering 30 days validity plan, Airtel has two such plans priced at Rs 128 and Rs 131 respectively. The Rs 128 recharge offers local and STD at the rate of 2.5 paise per minute and video calls at 5 paise per second. There’s also no free data as the telco charges per MB data. The Rs 131 plan offers same benefits, only this one comes with a full month of validity.

Vodafone Idea charges 2.5paisa per second and Rs 1/1.5/5 for Local/STD/ISD SMS under both Rs 137 and Rs 141 recharge plans. The difference is in the validity of the two plans. The Rs 137 plan comes with 30 days validity while the Rs 141 offers a calendar month validity.

