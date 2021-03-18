Jio brings JioPages to Android TV; all you need to know about this made-in-India web browser

JioPages will also be showing trending news pieces outside the home and videos tabs. (Representational image)

JioPages internet browser, India’s first own web browser has been rolled out for all Android TV smart televisions and users can now download it via Google Play Store. The made in India web browser has exclusively been designed for TVs only. Till now, JioPages has been available for users having Jio set-top box platforms, however, the company has now made it available across the world for all Android smart TVs with Google Play Store support. The web browser is expected to offer diverse features for smart TVs giving them internet browsing.

It is to note that the JioPages browser will be offering curated videos content section which will be available across 20 categories and over 10,000 videos. The support system for the TV browser also offers eight languages inclusive of Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Bangla. If a user chooses any regional language on JioPages, the browser will be able to customise the news feed along with other content in the selected local Indian language. There are currently two browsing modes in JioPages, one is a standard default and the other one is private browsing mode, also known widely as Incognito.

JioPages will also be showing trending news pieces outside the home and videos tabs. This will be there either in English language or any other, as per the user interest. All users will be able to read news content which will be displayed in large size format. Also, users will have an option to download e-newspapers via TV browser. According to the company, users will be able to access Quick Links tab as well. This tab will let Android TV users on JioPages go to the most visited sites.

All the downloaded data can be accessed by an integrated download manager which will also allow users to look for bookmarked data along with history management.