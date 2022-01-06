Jio brings back Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan with free one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription; Details

The Rs 499 prepaid recharge comes with a year’s subscription of the mobile-only version of Disney+ Hotstar that costs Rs 499 a year.

Reliance Jio has revived its popular Rs 499 prepaid plan, bundled with subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile. The plan is now the cheapest one with a bundled OTT subscription.

The Reliance Industries telecom arm had first announced the Rs 499 plan in August 2021 before revising it to Rs 601 a month in December when it undertook an across-the-board price hike. The Rs 499 prepaid recharge comes with a year’s subscription of the mobile-only version of Disney+ Hotstar that costs Rs 499 a year.

According to the plan details on the website, the recharge comes with a 28-day validity and a daily high-speed data limit of 2GB. Once that cap is exhausted, Jio will throttle the speed to 64kbps. Other plan benefits include 100 SMS a day and unlimited voice calls. The recharge plan has also been listed on the MyJio app, listed under Cricket Plans.

The recharge will also give users regular subscriptions to JioCinema, JioTV, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio revised all its prepaid recharge plans in December, scrapping the Rs 499 plan. It had followed in the footsteps of industry peers Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, both of which had raised prices of their prepaid plans with the aim of generating a higher average revenue per user (ARPU).

Mukesh Ambani’s telecom company had also hiked the price for Disney+ Hotstar plans. The Rs 666 prepaid plan, with a validity of 56 days, was hiked to Rs 799. Similarly, the Rs 888 prepaid plan, with a validity of 84 days, is now priced at Rs 1,066. The plan comes with a daily limit of 2GB high-speed data with an additional 5GB.

The two other plans revised in December were the annual Rs 2,599 prepaid plan and the data-only Rs 549 plan. The former is now priced at Rs 3,119, while the latter costs Rs 659 and comes with a validity of 56 days.