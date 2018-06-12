Jio Double Dhamaka offer gives free 1.5GB daily data, up to Rs 100 discount on prepaid recharges

Jio on Tuesday announced new discount and data offers for its customers to keep the rival Airtel at bay. The telecom upstart, which disrupted the Indian telecom sector since its launch, continues to give more data at lower rates to its customers with ‘Everydar More Value’ promise – as Jio likes to calls it. The Jio users will now get 1.5GB data free on all the recharge packs that offer daily data packs. Additionally, the company is giving away a discount of Rs 100 on all the recharges above Rs 300 while the tariff packs below this price point will see a 20 per cent discount.

The Jio offer now gives 1.5GB high-speed data to all the customers who have subscribed to the daily-recurring packs. This means that the recharge packs starting at Rs 149 and going up to Rs 799 will attract additional data. The offer is now live starting today, June 12 and will end on June 30. Here’s the breakdown of all the packs:

Jio offer on 1.5GB data per day recharge packs

The Jio recharge packs that currently offer 1.5GB data per day are worth Rs 149 for 28 days, Rs 349 for 70 days, Rs 399 for 84 days, and Rs 449 for 91 days. The customers who make a fresh recharge with these packs will now get 3GB data (1.5GB+1.5GB) per day for the respective validity periods. This is in addition to the unlimited calls, 100 SMSes, and free subscription to Jio apps.

Jio offer on 2GB data per day recharge packs

The customers will get 1.5GB extra on the 2GB data per day with the recharge packs worth Rs 198 for 28 days, Rs 398 for 70 days, Rs 448 for 84 days, and Rs 498 for 91 days. This brings the total data given to the customers to 3.5GB per day, instead of 2GB. Remember, this is applicable on fresh recharges only. The calling and SMS benefits remain the same.

Jio offer on 3GB data per day recharge packs

The Jio recharge packs that provide 3GB data per day is of Rs 299 for a validity of 28 days. On recharging their Jio numbers freshly with Rs 299, the customers will now get 4.5GB data per day (3GB+1.5GB), in addition to unlimited calls, 100 SMSes per day, and free subscription to Jio apps.

Jio offer on 4GB data per day recharge packs

Similarly, the Jio recharge pack offering 4GB data per day cost Rs 509 for a validity of 28 days. With the new offer, the customers who make a fresh recharge of this value with get 5.5GB data (4GB+1.5GB) per day for the same validity. The bundled calling, SMS, and app subscription benefits remain the same.

Jio offer on 5GB data per day recharge packs

The top-end recharge pack offering a huge tranche of 5GB data per day is worth Rs 799, which is valid for 28 days. On making a fresh recharge with this amount, the customers will get 6.5GB data (5GB+1.5GB) per day, besides unlimited calls, 100 SMSes, and free subscription to Jio apps.

Now, coming to the discounts that Jio is offering on its entire range of prepaid recharge packs, in addition to the aforementioned data benefits, the customers who opt for MyJio app and PhonePe to buy these recharge packs will get Rs 100 off on all the plans above Rs 300 while the recharge values below Rs 300 will get the customers a 20 per cent discount.

The discount offer, which has been introduced to curb the onslaught by Airtel with its revised Rs 149 and Rs 399 recharge packs giving 1GB data on top of the daily limit, will bring down the price of Jio Rs 149 recharge pack to Rs 120 while the Rs 399 recharge pack will be available to the users at Rs 299. It is noteworthy that the discounts will only be applicable on the recharge made via MyJio app paid using PhonePe wallet. Interestingly, Jio introduced the Rs 100 discount offer recently on the Rs 399 recharge pack on the payments made via PhonePe wallet.

Here’s the chart, provided by Jio, to draw the comparison between the Jio recharge packs and Airtel recharge packs, and how they benefit the customers.