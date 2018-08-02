​​​
  4. LIVE: Jio partners SBI to offer next-generation banking services

LIVE: Jio partners SBI to offer next-generation banking services

Jio announcement to kick off at 6 pm today. Mukesh Ambani to announce company's further plans in India

By: | Updated:Aug 02, 2018 6:28 pm
Mukesh Ambani’s company to make major announcement

Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio is set to make an announcement today. The company has sent out a notification that the company will make an ‘important’ announcement that could be on anything. We expect that this announcement could likely be on Jio GigaFiber or Jio’s tariff plans for both smartphones and the Jio Phone. However, this is just an assumption and we will update this space once we hear more from Jio.

Jio recently announced the Jio Monsoon Hungama offer that allowed the Jio Phone purchase at Rs 501 in lieu of an old phone. In addition, it was also announced that the Jio GigaFiber and Jio GigaTV will be rolled out to the localities with the most number of registrations. Jio Phone 2 was also announced at the same event. August 15 will be the date when the registration will begin for Jio GigaFiber, Jio GigaTV, Jio Phone 2.

Live Blog

Jio announcement to kick off at 5 pm today

18:28 (IST) 02 Aug 2018
18:10 (IST) 02 Aug 2018
Jio and SBI together will offer new services

Reliance Jio will partner SBI to offer next-generation banking services

18:07 (IST) 02 Aug 2018
Jio partners SBI

Jio Prime will accelerate the digital transactions by SBI customers

18:06 (IST) 02 Aug 2018
Reliance Jio to integrate with SBI YONO platform

Reliance Jio has announced that it will integrate the SBI YONO platform  into the MyJio app

17:55 (IST) 02 Aug 2018
Jio Phone milestones

Apart from garnering a user base of 25 million users, it was recently revealed that Jio Phone users consume an average of 7GB data per month, which is hugely bigger than the average consumption of smartphone users at 2GB per month. Read more about it here.

17:33 (IST) 02 Aug 2018
Jio has delayed the event

We have learnt that Jio will kick off the announcement at 6:30 pm today. It was earlier scheduled for 5 pm.

17:25 (IST) 02 Aug 2018
Mukesh Ambani recently spoke at RIL AGM

Mukesh Ambani recently announced a host of new offers and services at the Reliance Industries AGM. It included Jio GigaFiber, Jio GigaTV, Jio Phone 2, and Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer

17:18 (IST) 02 Aug 2018
Jio announcement at 6 pm

Jio is now expected to make a major announcement at 6 pm today

17:07 (IST) 02 Aug 2018
Jio announcement

Jio recently announced that it has more than 25 million Jio Phone users in India. The company may now announce a new service or could upgrade one of the previous ones.

Jio will announce a major development in the services it offers in the country. We have scarce details as of now but stay tuned as the event begins in a while.

Go to Top