LIVE: Jio partners SBI to offer next-generation banking services

Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio is set to make an announcement today. The company has sent out a notification that the company will make an ‘important’ announcement that could be on anything. We expect that this announcement could likely be on Jio GigaFiber or Jio’s tariff plans for both smartphones and the Jio Phone. However, this is just an assumption and we will update this space once we hear more from Jio.
Jio recently announced the Jio Monsoon Hungama offer that allowed the Jio Phone purchase at Rs 501 in lieu of an old phone. In addition, it was also announced that the Jio GigaFiber and Jio GigaTV will be rolled out to the localities with the most number of registrations. Jio Phone 2 was also announced at the same event. August 15 will be the date when the registration will begin for Jio GigaFiber, Jio GigaTV, Jio Phone 2.
SBI customers, there’s Reliance Jio gift for you; here’s what Mukesh Ambani has announced
Reliance Jio will partner SBI to offer next-generation banking services
Jio Prime will accelerate the digital transactions by SBI customers
Reliance Jio has announced that it will integrate the SBI YONO platform into the MyJio app
Apart from garnering a user base of 25 million users, it was recently revealed that Jio Phone users consume an average of 7GB data per month, which is hugely bigger than the average consumption of smartphone users at 2GB per month. Read more about it here.
We have learnt that Jio will kick off the announcement at 6:30 pm today. It was earlier scheduled for 5 pm.
Mukesh Ambani recently announced a host of new offers and services at the Reliance Industries AGM. It included Jio GigaFiber, Jio GigaTV, Jio Phone 2, and Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer
Jio is now expected to make a major announcement at 6 pm today
Jio recently announced that it has more than 25 million Jio Phone users in India. The company may now announce a new service or could upgrade one of the previous ones.