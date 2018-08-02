LIVE: Jio partners SBI to offer next-generation banking services

Mukesh Ambani’s company to make major announcement

Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio is set to make an announcement today. The company has sent out a notification that the company will make an ‘important’ announcement that could be on anything. We expect that this announcement could likely be on Jio GigaFiber or Jio’s tariff plans for both smartphones and the Jio Phone. However, this is just an assumption and we will update this space once we hear more from Jio.

Jio recently announced the Jio Monsoon Hungama offer that allowed the Jio Phone purchase at Rs 501 in lieu of an old phone. In addition, it was also announced that the Jio GigaFiber and Jio GigaTV will be rolled out to the localities with the most number of registrations. Jio Phone 2 was also announced at the same event. August 15 will be the date when the registration will begin for Jio GigaFiber, Jio GigaTV, Jio Phone 2.