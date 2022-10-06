Jio, Airtel 5G effect: BSNL reveals big 4G, 5G rollout plans for India; here are the details

At the 6th India Mobile Congress, the 5G services were announced by PM Narendra Modi. The event was held from October 1-4 at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. The event was attended by telecom tycoons – Sunil Bharti Mittal, Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Jio’s chairman Akash Ambani. Furthermore, BSNL officials also joined the event – and made an announcement about their upcoming 4G as well as 5G services.

The Indian government-led telecommunication services company has promised to roll out its 4G & 5G plans in the country. The announcement was made at the 6th IMC event – the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has made announcements for its 4G as well as the latest 5G services. State’s telco firm is planning to roll out its 4G services from November this year and BSNL 5G is also on the cards to roll out, starting August 15 2023, a company official claimed.

BSNL 4G will be serviceable in 1.25 lakh 4G mobile sites by May 2024 – as the company’s chairman and MD, PK Purwar spoke about extending the services in 18 months. He adds that the first roll out will begin in November and the 4G network gears being purchased by the company will be upgraded to 5G via software updates.

At the 5G launch event – when other telco giants were announcing their plans for 5G, BSNL was absent in the 5G race, however – Purwar added that the company will roll out its 5G services by aUGUST 15, 2023. It was also reported that the state’s telco is in talks with IT giant TCS and State-led R&D organisation, C-DOT-led partnership to deliver locally developed 4G services.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, leads three ministries – Railways, Communication and Electronics & IT, has set the deadline to be August 15, 2023.