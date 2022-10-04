Jio 5G service rollout from October 5 with trial run in these 4 cities; users to get unlimited data with up to 1Gbps+ speed.

Reliance Jio today announced the beta trial of its True-5G services for Jio users in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi on the occasion of Dussehra. The company, alongside has also unveiled a Jio Welcome offer that will enable the invited customers to trial True-5G services and offer service and user-experience feedback to the company.

“As Jio’s True-5G network is getting ready in these metros, Jio’s Welcome Offer will enable its invited customers to trial True-5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback. Being a customer-obsessed organization, Jio believes in giving the best customer experience that is strengthened by customer feedback. With over 425 million users, Jio’s mission with 5G is to speed up India’s transformation into a Digital Society,” the company said in a press statement.

Jio under its True 5G Welcome Offer is giving users unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds. The company informs that the invited ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

The beta trial will be announced in other cities progressively as cities keep getting ready. “Users will continue to avail of this beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer.”

Jio is also working with various smartphone brands to help their 5G handsets work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services. Companies like Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo and Apple are some of the top smartphone brands that offer 5G-ready smartphones in the country.

“Our Prime Minister has given a clarion call for accelerated roll-out of 5G across India to realize the full potential of a Digital India. In response, Jio has prepared an ambitious and the fastest ever 5G roll-out plan for a country of our size,” said company’s chairman Akash Ambani.

