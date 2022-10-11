Jio 5G outperforms Airtel 5G with faster download speed in preliminary tests

Ookla released a report today based on the data from its Intelligence feature to give an insight of the 5G performance across select cities as well as indicating the growth of 5G-supported devices in India. According to a report from Speedtest Intelligence, telcos have been testing their 5G network which saw the speed to be as low as double-digit 16.27 Mbps to triple-digit 809.94 Mbps.

Furthermore, Ookla claims to have compared the median 5G download speed across four cities with both Jio and Airtel’s 5G network. Airtel 5G touched 200 Mbps – median download speed at 197.98 Mbps; whereas, Ambani-led Jio 5G touched near to 600 Mbps (598.58 Mbps). Ookla adds that it was Kolkata where the median download speeds of both the operators differed the most: Airtel’s speed was 33.83 Mbps while Jio touched as high as 485.22 Mbps since June 2022.

Airtel 5G reached 271.07 Mbps median download speed compared to Jio 5G’s 515.38 Mbps median download speed in Mumbai since June 2022 and the internet speed was nearly the same in the city of Varanasi with Airtel offering at 516.57 Mbps and Jio offering 485.22 Mbps median download speeds, as per a report from Ookla.

Ookla claimed that Jio peaked the race in 5G-capable devices followed by Airtel and Vi India.

PM Modi launched 5G services in select cities of India during 6th India Mobile Congress, held on October 1-4 at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. It was attended by Bharti Airtel chairman, Jio chairman, Vi chairman and Mukesh Ambani as well. Bharti Airtel announced the launch in eight cities, whereas Jio 5G paved the way to launch it on October 5 in four cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi.