Jio 5G launch, JioPhone 5G, and more: Everything to expect at Reliance AGM 2022 on August 29

Reliance Jio will hold its 45th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on August 29, 2022. The upcoming event is expected to witness some big announcements across company’s major business lines, but the highlights of this AGM could be the launch of much-awaited Jio 5G and a 5G-supporting JioPhone.

Jio 5G roll out: While there is no official confirmation yet but there are ongoing reports saying that Jio could launch its 5G services at the upcoming AGM. Jio emerged as the biggest bidder at country’s first round of 5G spectrum auction that ended recently. The oil and data major acquired 24,740 MHz of 5G airwaves that offer 5G users mobile internet speeds 10X faster than 4G. The company at the seven-day long spectrum auction acquired more than half of the airwaves against a total amount of Rs 88,078 crore. The company in its annual report states that it has finished planning its 5G coverage in the top 1,000 cities across the country. A total of 22 cities will receive the Jio 5G service first. Jio was said to launch its 5G services on August 15 previously but that didn’t happen.

JioPhone 5G: JioPhone that debuted in the year 2017 as “India ka phone” is expected to get a 5G variant this year. The upcoming phone is rumoured to have a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels (HD+). It is said to come with a 5000mAh battery support, 4GB RAM, and Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system. The phone is rumoured to sport a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel primary lens, and a 2-megapixel lens. It could come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. For storage, the phone could offer a 32GB of inbuilt storage which will be expandable via microSD card with a dedicated slot. The connectivity options on the Jio Phone 5G could include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v5.10, and USB Type-C.

New Jio mobile recharge plans: Like every years’ AGM, Jio this year could also reshuffle its recharge plans for users. The JioPhone 5G launch could be accompanied by new phone-specific recharge plans just like the previous JioPhones. Alongside, Jio users can also expect new mobile data and calling plans.

