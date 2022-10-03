Jio 5G: Launch date in India, availability, prices, and everything else to know 

A faster and unimaginable Internet speed, ultra-affordable tariff pricing and range of 5G-support devices and services- Jio has big plans to make India 5G-ready. While speaking at India Mobile Congress 2022, where commercial rollout of 5G was officially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, company’s chairman Mukesh Ambani said that despite India starting late with 5G, it would be first to finish the pan-India coverage of 5G services.

“By harnessing the combined power of demography and digital technologies, India can become the world’s leading digital society, setting a benchmark for simultaneously achieving the dual goals of acceleration of growth and inclusion in development – acceleration of growth by making India a 40-trillion-dollar economy by 2047, up from $3 trillion today, and inclusion in development by increasing our per capita income rapidly to over $20,000, from $2,000 today,” Ambani said, adding that it could help trigger “a huge explosion of entrepreneurship in our country, which in turn will attract even larger investments and create millions of new jobs for our young people.”

Jio’s true standalone 5G technology

Jio at its 45th Annual General Meeting announced that it will offer the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G services. Jio’s 5G will have zero dependency on 4G network and is said to be more powerful than the others.

The Jio 5G will have ultra-low latency, high speed connectivity, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse. Jio calls it the “true 5G in every sense”. The company has invested has made a total investment of 2 lakh crore to build its 5G network.

Jio is the only telco to have also purchased the premium 700 megahertz low-band spectrum, which is essential for deep indoor coverage, in addition to the 3500 MHz mid-band and the 26 GHz millimetre-wave band. The company plans to use all these frequencies into a single powerful “data highway” through Carrier Aggregation to offer a more seamless connectivity experience for consumers. Alongside, Jio is also working on a fixed-broadband service called JioAirFibre that will complement its 5G service.

Jio 5G services pricing

Jio is expected to reveal the tariff closer to the launch. The company has said that Jio will offer pan-India 5G coverage with highest quality and most affordable rates than anyone else in the world. Mukesh Ambani has said that Jio’s 5G will be “affordable for every Indian, right from devices to services.”

Jio 5G services availability

Jio’s “true” 5G services will reach each and every part of the country by December 2023. The company has confirmed that this year from Diwali onwards, 4 metro cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai will get 5G services by Jio.

