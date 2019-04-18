Jio 4G network most available in India but Airtel provides highest download speeds: OpenSignal

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has, once again, been found to be leading the overall 4G network coverage in India but its closest rival Airtel has recorded the highest 4G download speeds in India once again, according to OpenSignal’s recent metrics.

The Mobile Network Experience Report 2019, released by OpenSignal, outlines how the telecom upstart managed to leverage its acquisitions to offer the widest coverage to the far-flung areas of the country with the “highest national score” coverage wise. Jio secured 97.5 per cent on the 4G coverage charts, a jump of about 1 per cent from the metric reported last.

Airtel saw a big rise of 10 per cent from last time to 85.6 per cent while Idea Cellular reached 77 per cent in coverage wise. Vodafone offered coverage of 76.3 per cent, as per the report.

Sunil Bharti-led telecom company Airtel has been topping the charts for providing highest 4G download speeds in the country. The report notes that “Airtel is the country’s Maharaja of download speed”. Airtel attained the highest download speeds of 8.7Mbps, a rise of more than 1Mbps from the last time.

Airtel’s mark is 2.3Mbps faster than Jio that ended up at the second spot with the download speed of 6.3Mbps. Trailing behind are Vodafone, Idea Cellular, and BSNL (which does not have a nation-wide 4G network) with 5.9Mbps, 5.4Mbps, and 2.9Mbps, respectively.

The report mentions that even though Airtel leads the charts, all the telcos showed improvement in download speeds. BSNL, which is yet to roll out the pan-India 4G network, improved its ‘Download Speed Experience’ by about 7 per cent over the last six months.

Jio also managed to show the lowest latency of 62.5ms in India with a score of 62.5 per cent, which is a 14 per cent improvement over the last measurement. BSNL has the poorest latency at 94.4 per cent but the report says the score saw an improvement of nearly 18 per cent in measurements from the last time.