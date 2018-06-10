JBL Soundgear wearable speaker available now in India

It is priced at Rs 14,999.

JBL has launched its Soundgear wearable speaker in India. The company has introduced a totally new way of experiencing sound at home or in the office—by wearing it. JBL Soundgear is a wearable device around the neck for a hands-free—and ear-free—sound experience. Plus, its 800-mAh battery provides six hours of playing time with a quick recharge of two hours.

The device is wireless and connects seamlessly through Bluetooth to smartphones, tablets and laptops. The Soundgear is built with a versatile, dual-microphone conferencing system with echo- and noise-cancelling technology to ensure sound clarity.

The echo-cancelling mic also allows users to take phone calls without the worry of sound quality or interruption. It is priced at Rs 14,999.