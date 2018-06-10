​​​
JBL Soundgear wearable speaker available now in India

JBL Soundgear is a wearable device around the neck for a hands-free—and ear-free—sound experience. Plus, its 800-mAh battery provides six hours of playing time with a quick recharge of two hours.

JBL Soundgear, JBL Soundgear review, harman international, samsung electronics It is priced at Rs 14,999.

JBL has launched its Soundgear wearable speaker in India. The company has introduced a totally new way of experiencing sound at home or in the office—by wearing it. JBL Soundgear is a wearable device around the neck for a hands-free—and ear-free—sound experience. Plus, its 800-mAh battery provides six hours of playing time with a quick recharge of two hours.

The device is wireless and connects seamlessly through Bluetooth to smartphones, tablets and laptops. The Soundgear is built with a versatile, dual-microphone conferencing system with echo- and noise-cancelling technology to ensure sound clarity.

The echo-cancelling mic also allows users to take phone calls without the worry of sound quality or interruption. It is priced at Rs 14,999.

