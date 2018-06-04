JBL Soundgear review: Lose yourself to the sound

Wearing earbuds, earphones or conventional cushioned and cup-shaped headphones can be quite discomforting at times, especially during the hot summer months. (IE)

Wearing earbuds, earphones or conventional cushioned and cup-shaped headphones can be quite discomforting at times, especially during the hot summer months. They keep falling out when you’re out jogging or are on the treadmill. Also, our ears tend to get sweaty and greasy if these audio gear are used for a longer time period. Enter JBL Soundgear, a classic innovation from Harman International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. This well-known audio firm has introduced a totally new way of experiencing sound at home or in the office—by wearing it. JBL Soundgear is a wearable device around the neck for a hands-free and ear-free great sound experience. It retails for Rs 14,999, we take a look at some of its features and performance.

Basically, the JBL Soundgear gives users the freedom to experience audio in a completely new way. No matter the activity, users can create their own personal sound zone without the closed-off feeling of a headphone. Whether doing house or office work, engaging in virtual reality or watching a movie from a tablet, this audio device from JBL empowers users to create their very own listening environment while staying connected to their surroundings. The best part, its 800mAh micro USB charging built-in battery provides 6 hours of playing time, with a quick recharge in just 2 hours.

Out of the box, the JBL Soundgear looks like a pretty neat device. It has an ergonomic shape that leans gently on your shoulders. Moreover, soft touch materials that fit all sizes combine to create a comfortable audio experience. The device is wireless and connects seamlessly through Bluetooth to smartphones, tablets and laptops. At my end, I connected it to my BlackBerry KEYone phone and played some of the classics from the famous Greek composer Yanni. Without doubt, the Soundgear stands out with its wonderful sound reproduction that is crisp and crystal-clear.

The JBL Soundgear features Quad transducers with Bass boost for an exciting sound experience Users can enjoy mobile virtual reality headsets, such as the Samsung Gear VR, using the Soundgear wearable device to create a powerful audio experience.

The Soundgear is built with a versatile, dual-microphone conferencing system with echo and noise cancelling technology to ensure sound clarity for crystal clear conversations. The echo cancelling mic also allows users to take phone calls without the worry of sound quality or interruption. The rubber anti-slip treatment ensures the device stays put when moving around, and soft-touch fabrics provide long-lasting comfort.

I have been using the JBL Soundgear for over two weeks now and trust me, the around-the-neck construction, ergonomic shape, intuitive controls, and soft touch fabric finish provide a hands-free and ears-free audio experience unlike any you have ever had before. It is a genuine innovation in the audio world and hence finds a strong recommendation.