JBL PartyBox 300, PartyBox 200 premium speakers launched in India

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 2:39 PM

Samsung Electronics Co. and HARMAN International on Tuesday launched JBL PartyBox 200 and the JBL PartyBox 300 speakers for music enthusiasts in India.

The JBL PartyBox 200 costs Rs 32,499 while the JBL PartyBox 300 is available for Rs 35,999 on www.JBL.com and retail channels.

Samsung Electronics Co. and HARMAN International on Tuesday launched JBL PartyBox 200 and the JBL PartyBox 300 speakers for music enthusiasts in India. The JBL PartyBox 200 costs Rs 32,499 while the JBL PartyBox 300 is available for Rs 35,999 on www.JBL.com and retail channels, including 350 Samsung brand stores, the company said in a statement.

The rechargeable battery on the PartyBox 300 can provide up to 18 hours of playtime. It can be powered up by plugging in to a 12V DC source or using the built-in 10,000mAh battery. “For even larger sound, connect two speakers to create an amplified listening experience. PartyBox has a USB input, allowing anyone to connect their playlist directly via a USB drive,” the company said.

