JBL launches five headphones in India with Alexa, Google Assistant support

Harman Kardon brand JBL has launches a new series of headphones called LIVE in India. At an event in New Delhi on Wednesday, the audio products manufacturer introduced two new wireless around-ear headphones that come with nifty functionalities, such as TalkThru technology and Active Noise Cancellation, or ANC. The brand also launched two in-ear headphones and one on-ear earphones.

The JBL LIVE range starts at Rs 2,499 for the in-ear headphone and goes all the way up to Rs 12,599 for the high-end around-ear headphone. Here is the individual pricing for all the models:

JBL LIVE 100 – Rs 2,499

JBL LIVE 200BT – Rs 5,299

JBL LIVE 400BT – Rs 7,899

JBL LIVE 500BT – Rs 9,999

JBL LIVE 650BTNC – Rs 12,599

All the models will be available to buy via jbl.com and other major retailers across the country.

The LIVE 100 and LIVE 200BT earphones come with JBL Signature Sound that is claimed to amplify sound at multiple equaliser levels. The former is a regular 3.5mm headphone earphone while the second one is a neckband with wireless support. JBL LIVE 200BT comes with a battery life of up to 10 hours and supports Speed Charge.

The other three headphones – one on-ear and two around-ear – are rich in features, including the JBL Signature Sound. The JBL LIVE 400BT and JBL LIVE 500BT support Bluetooth and can be paired with a phone using the My JBL Headphones app available on Google Play store and Apple’s App Store. Both the headphones come with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa that can be triggered by just a tap on the left earcup. Both the voice assistants can be activated via the app.

That said, the headphones do not support Bixby while Siri is supported only if it is triggered on the paired iPhone. There is no setting to activate it by tapping on the earcup. JBL claims both the headphones can deliver up to 24 hours and 30 hours of battery life, respectively, along with Speed Charge.

The JBL LIVE 400BT and 500BT feature the company’s proprietary Ambient Aware and TalkThru Technology that “temporarily pauses at the touch of a button” in order to make the surroundings audible without removing the headphones. Both the features work in synchronisation to deliver an optimum sound effect when having a conversation with the headphones on.

The JBL LIVE 650BTNC comprises all the features that are available to the rest of the models, including support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The one thing that sets the LIVE 650BTNC apart is Active Noise Cancellation that is useful in isolating the surroundings when listening to music. JBL demonstrated that the ANC in the headphones can block the whirring sound in a flight. It comes with up to 20 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and up to 30 hours otherwise, in addition to Speed Charge support.