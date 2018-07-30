JBL GO 2: A compact wireless speaker that looks trendy and delivers good sound output

It might look like a mini Bluetooth speaker, but there is a lot going for it. We are talking about the JBL GO 2, a full-featured waterproof Bluetooth speaker that you can take with you everywhere. In terms of sound and design, for a compact wireless speaker the JBL GO 2 is hard to beat. It carries an affordable price tag of `2,999 and ensures a user can wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth for upto 5 hours of high quality sound.

Out of the box, the JBL GO 2 will remind you of a trendy radio transistor from the 80s; devices on which we used to listen to the Test cricket commentary. Crafted in a compact design with 12 eye-catching colours to choose from, GO 2 instantly raises your style profile to all-new levels. Ours was a Blue colour test-unit, it has a new IPX7 waterproof design; this waterproof housing makes GO 2 perfect for worry-free listening by the beach or poolside, or even in it. The design is excellent, let us move on to see how it sounds. You can even wirelessly stream high-quality sound from your laptop or or tablet.

Switched on, I paired the GO 2 with my Android device and played some music, first from the music library and then straight from YouTube. It’s probably the best-sounding speaker of its size I have heard in recent times. It plays loud, has deeper bass and delivers a rich sound overall. There is great sound clarity in this speaker compared to other devices available in the market, in this price range.

GO 2 also offers crystal-clear phone call experience with its built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone. And, don’t worry if Bluetooth is not available; plug the audio cable into the speaker and enjoy your music all the same.

The JBL GO 2 has a built-in, rechargeable Li-ion battery. I used the speaker in numerous locations and take my word, it plays much bigger than its size would indicate. Although it does have its sound limitations, the JBL speaker can easily fill a small to medium room with rich sound. I reckon that it would work well in home office, study or bedroom.