JBL Endurance Sprint Headphones: Comfortable to wear, good performance – check price

If you happen to take the Delhi Metro, you will see a good number of commuters, youngsters in particular, using headphones or earphones to listen to music from their mobile phones. Even while jogging or walking, listening to music is a strong imperative to keep the motivation levels high. No wonder, the demand for earphones and headphones is increasing globally. A recent research said the global earphones and headphones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during 2017-2023 and cross $20 billion in revenue by 2023.

This fast-growing trend of listening to music on-the-move is seeing makers of mobile phones and headphones flooding the market with newer devices at regular intervals. Harman International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, has launched a new range of sports earphones named JBL Endurance that includes four new earphones—Run, Sprint, Jump and Dive—each designed with a unique set of features tailored to athletes’ preferred sport activities. Priced ` 1,599-6,999, these are available at www.JBL.com and at various online and retail stores, including 350 Samsung brand stores. The company has also roped in badminton sensation PV Sindhu as the brand ambassador for JBL’s new range of sports earphones in India.

The all-new JBL Endurance earphones are designed for fitness enthusiasts who want to listen to their favourite tunes during their workouts. All earphones in the line-up are engineered with JBL’s Signature Sound with Pure Bass Performance.

We got a trial unit of the JBL Endurance Sprint; this Rs 3,999-a-piece device cuts the cords with a wireless design. Featuring IPX7, the Sprint earphones are designed to be used in all- weather or sports conditions. It has a secure fit ear hook design that provides good stability. When not in use, the magnetic hook provides a convenient storage solution. Clip on to your shirt or around your bag for easy management. Plus, Bluetooth wireless allows you to stream high quality music without messy wires interfering with your workout. It also enables hands-free calling. The Endurance Sprint’s touch controls allow you to easily manage your music and calls. And with Speed Charge you can get an hour of listening time after charging the 8-hour battery for just 10 minutes.

Overall, these wireless sports headphones are comfortable to wear and have good audio performance

* Estimated street price: Rs 3,999