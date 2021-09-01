Jabra revamps true wireless earbuds lineup with launch of Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, and Elite 3 models

This has led to the company creating each of the models for a specific scenario. (Image: Jabra)

Jabra true wireless earbuds: Jabra is set to give a comprehensive makeover to its lineup of true wireless earbuds as it has announced three new models – the Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, and Elite 3. The company is also phasing out Elite 65t and Elite 75t by the end of 2021, while the Elite 85t would continue to be a part of the line up. The company has said that its new products have been built on its “six generations of learning” in the segment. This has led to the company creating each of the models for a specific scenario.

The Elite 7 Pro buds, which cost $199, have been created for call clarity, as it has been equipped with a new “MultiSensor Voice” system combining four mics, bone conduction sensor as well as algorithms meant to optimise the quality of calls. This model also includes active noise cancellation, and has been redesigned to be smaller than Elite 75t. This redesign has been undertaken after the study of thousands of unique ear scans, the company said. What is also impressive, if the earbuds indeed stay true to the company’s claims, is that it would offer nine hours of continuous battery life with active noise cancellation enabled. This is much better than the roughly five hours of battery life that most of the competing products offer.

Meanwhile, the Elite 7 Active earbuds have been designed from a fitness perspective, making them suitable for activities that require a lot of movement. The earbuds, which cost $179, are being touted to have a similar sound experience as that of the Pro earbuds, even as they are devoid of the MultiSensor Voice technology. But it makes up for it with its “ShakeGrip coating” which, the company claims, keeps it in the ear securely.

Elite 3 is the cheapest true wireless earbuds that the company has offered up till now at $79. With 6mm drivers and four-mic array for calls, the company has also equipped the earbuds with Qualcomm aptX HD. The earbuds are expected to offer a seven-hour battery life, which can go up to 28 hours with the case. This model does not have active noise cancellation, but it does have a noise isolation feature, with which the company has even added in a transparency mode. Purple, light beige, navy blue and dark gray are the four colour options that the earbuds would come in, and it would also have less obvious microphone holes.

The Jabra Elite 3 would be the first to be shipped, becoming available starting Wednesday September 1, while the remaining two models would become available exactly a month later on October 1.