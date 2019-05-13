Jabra Move Style edition: Fit for music on the move

Comfort, great sound and lightweight \u2013 that\u2019s a typical Jabra headphone for you. If you are looking for a good headphone in the market, you can certainly take a look at Jabra Move Style Edition, an upgraded version of the company\u2019s widely popular on-ear wireless headphones, Jabra Move. Priced at Rs 7,299, the Move Style Edition is available in three new stylish colours: Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy. The new head gear provides upto 14 hours of play and is fit for wireless music on-the-move. Since the introduction of the Jabra Move, the headphones have been widely recognised in its category for their great wireless sound and high-quality music experience. For the past week, I have been using a beautiful Move Style Edition (Navy) trial unit and take my word, this Jabra device gives very good wireless sound quality. So you can be sure all your music and movies (stored on your mobile phone, table or laptop) will sound just the way you like. Being ultra-light, they are pretty comfortable you can wear them all day. The comfortable and lightweight headband combined with soft on-ear cups is angled for great fit and immersive sound. Put simply syou never need to stop the music. If you run out of battery, or can\u2019t connect your headphones wirelessly, simply attach the 3.5mm cable (included as standard). You can take control of your music and calls directly from the Move headphones. Conveniently placed buttons mean you can control your calls and music at the touch of a button. You can be confident that you\u2019ll always have battery ready to go, with upto 14 hours of battery and 12 days of standby time. The crisp digital sound of Jabra\u2019s signature (Digital Signal Pro-cessing) DSP give your music, movies and calls true depth and real clarity. All in all, the Move Style Edition is designed to keep up with your day no matter how demanding. The headset is available at Amazon, Croma and Jabra authorised resellers. Estimated street price: Rs 7,299