Jabra launches Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, Elite 2 TWS earbuds in India: Price, Features

September 28, 2021 6:12 PM

Some of the features present in the Earphones are Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology and active noise cancellation (ANC), IP57-rated dust- and water-resistant built depending on variant

Danish electronics firm Jabra launched four new variants of wireless stereo (TWS) earphones to the Indian market. Some of the features present in the Earphones are Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology and active noise cancellation (ANC), IP57-rated dust- and water-resistant built, two microphones for calls and upto 30 hours of listening time and 28 hours battery life depending on the variant.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro specifications

The EWS earphone comes with Jabra’s MultiSensor Voice technology that combines four microphones, a bone conduction sensor and algorithms to reduce ambient noise and ensure clarity in voice calls. Jabra Elite 7 Pro features adjustable ANC, adjustable HearThrough feature, inbuilt. Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant support. The device is compatible with Bluetooth 5.2, Jabra Sound+ app and has IP55-rated dust and water resistance.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro delivers eight hours of non-stop playtime with the ANC feature switched on. It claims that the headphones can deliver one hour of playtime with just five minutes of charging. Each earpiece of the lightweight earphones weighs just 5.4 grams.

Jabra Elite 7 Active specifications, features

Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds come with Jabra’s MultiSensor Voice technology, HearThrough as well as ANC and. The earbuds have a “ShakeGrip coating” on top while the eartips are made of liquid silicone rubber for better fittings. Also, Jabra has provided a microphone mesh on the earbuds to remove wind noise from calls for users when outdoors. It also offers personalisation options with the Jabra Sound+ app. Jabra Elite 7 Active claims to deliver eight hours of battery life on a single charge and a total of 30 hours with the charging case.

Jabra Elite 3 specifications, features

The Jabra Elite 3 TWS earbuds offer noise isolation with Jabra’s HearThrough awareness feature and support for Qualcomm aptX HD audio The earphones.come with 6mm drivers and a four-microphone call technology. The earphones are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance.

The earbuds claim to offer seven hours of battery life on a single charge and 28 hours of total battery life with a charging case.

Jabra Elite 2 specifications, features

The final addition is meant for people looking for affordable TWS earbuds. These feature 6mm drivers that give high audio quality and bass. The earbuds boast of noise isolation, customisable EQ and the inclusion of Qualcomm aptX HD audio codec support, two-mic call technology, Google Fast Pair technology and instant Alexa activation, one-touch Spotify playback. The TWS earphones support Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. . The earbuds are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Jabra Elite 2 TWS offer seven hours of battery life with a single charge and its a total of 21 hours bundled with a charging case.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, Elite 2: Price in India

Jabra Elite 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 18,999, while the Jabra Elite 7 Active costs 15,999. The Jabra Elite 3 are priced at Rs. 6,999, and the Jabra Elite 2 are priced at Rs. 5,999.

Jabra Elite 3 are available in Light Beige, lilac, navy and dark grey colour options, while the Elite 2 can be purchased in navy and dark grey colour options. Colour options for the Jabra Elite 7 pro and the Jabra Elite 7 Active TWS earbuds are yet to be revealed.

