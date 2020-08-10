Jabra Evolve2 65 wireless headset: Portable quiet room for your head

Jabra Evolve2 65 wireless headset (Stereo and Mono, priced separately) is trying to meet the two worlds here.

Working from home for almost four months now, this reviewer has truly discovered the utility of wireless headphones. As voice and video calling has increased manifold, the beauty of these audio accessories (wireless headphones) is that they are wire-free and hands-free, giving you the freedom to move about anywhere in your home and yet stay connected. True, many people are averse to over-the-ear, aviation type headsets; they kill the outside sound effectively, but they tend to be bulky and cause discomfort, especially during the hot summer months. Youngsters, on the other hand, have a strong preference for the trendy TWS earbuds or neckbands that are light and portable.

Jabra Evolve2 65 wireless headset (Stereo and Mono, priced separately) is trying to meet the two worlds here. It is extremely light and has comfortable design, does not cover the ears entirely, and call clarity is great so is its mic clarity. Comfort, calls or connectivity – it ticks all the boxes right. It has dedicated controls for Microsoft Teams as well. All in all, with Evolve2 65, Jabra is taking audio quality to a whole new level. Let us take a look at some of its key features and performance.

The Evolve2 65 headset is assembled using durable, premium materials— soft memory foam cushions that mold to your ear’s natural contours. The earpads are lined with a perforated leather-like material, behind which are 40mm drivers delivering a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz. The overall fit is lightweight and secure, with plush, silicone-coated foam cushioning on the inside of the headband for added comfort.

The Evolve2 65 has three strategically placed powerful professional microphones, advanced digital chipset and latest signal processing technology, which not just provide great call experience but also sets a new standard of great calls. The right earcup houses a three-button array on its side panel, with the middle button controlling playback (pausing automatically puts the headset in ambient listening mode so you can easily talk in person), and the outer buttons control volume up/down and track navigation. The middle button can also be used for answering/ending calls or opening a Microsoft Teams notification and launching the Microsoft Teams app.

As I mentioned earlier, there are three microphones of which two are located in the boom-arm and one in the right ear cup. The headset offers upto 37 hours of battery life (in 90 minutes and eight hours battery life in 15 minutes) and three times a better real wireless range than the existing Evolve 65. You can connect upto two devices, the Bluetooth range is upto 30 metres from a mobile or laptop.

There’s a busy light here as well; the red light is automatically activated when you’re on a call or in a meeting, or you can activate it yourself at the touch of a button. So, even when you’re right in the middle of everything, your busylight will protect you from all angles, and all interruptions. It’s like having a built-in security guard for your concentration.

Working from home can be quite chaotic, there’s background noise all over that can really disrupt your work-flow. My advise: Simply put on the Evolve2 65 and feel the noise around you instantly fade, as the isolating foam oval ear cushions and new angled earcup design work to effectively block out your surroundings, giving you passive noise-cancellation. Comfortable fit and very good stereo audio performance is a big draw here.

Estimated street price: Rs 30,557 (Evolve2 65 Stereo), Rs 29,330 (Evolve2 65 Mono)