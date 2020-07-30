Jabra Elite Active 75t, Elite 75t TWS earbuds get new wireless charging variant in India ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale

To enhance the ease of access for its users, one-touch access for Apple’s voice assistant Siri and Google Assistant have been provided in the Jabra Elite 75t.

Jabra has announced an all-new wireless charging variant of the Elite Active 75t and Elite 75t TWS earbuds for India. Additionally, Jabra has also announced new colourways for the Elite Active 75ts. Both announcements come just in time for the Amazon Prime Day sale, which is where potential buyers will be able to buy them for the first time. Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale event that starts from August 6.

Jabra Elite Active 75t specifications, price:

Jabra claims that the Elite Active 75t earbuds will provide optimum sound with perfect noise isolation setting as these earbuds have been made with 4-microphone technology for crystal-clear calls in every environment. Added with customisable equalizer in the Jabra Sound+ App along with Jabra MyControls to define button settings and Jabra MySound for individualised sound, the Jabra Elite Active 75t will enhance the sound quality to the next level for users, Jabra says.

The battery backup of these wireless earbuds have been one of the prominent issues on buyer’s mind and the company has claimed that the Jabra Elite Active 75t will be on for up to 7.5 hours actively and 28 hours with the charging case. Although the earbuds have been enabled with wireless charging, the company will not provide wireless charger out of the box.

To enhance the ease of access for its users, one-touch access for Apple’s voice assistant Siri and Google Assistant have been provided in the Jabra Elite 75t.

The Navy colour variant of the Jabra Elite Active 75t has been launched at Rs 17,999 while the Mint and Sienna colour variants have been priced at Rs 16,999. Both these variants will debut for sale from August 6 during Amazon Prime Day sale.

Jabra Elite 75t has some similar features as compared to the Active Elite 75t except for its availability in Titanium Black colour. Other features such as customisable equaliser in the Jabra Sound+ app and one-touch access for Siri and Google Assistant make it similar to Active Elite 75t.

The Jabra Elite 75t has been launched priced at Rs 16,999 for the Titanium Black Colour and like the Active Elite 75t will be available for buyers in Amazon Prime Day sale from August 6.