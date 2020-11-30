Jabra Elite 85t TWS earbuds launched with semi-open design and active noise cancellation

Jabra Elite 85t India price is Rs 18,999.

Jabra launched the Elite 85t, its first pair of truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation in India on Monday at a price of Rs 18,999. Unlike the company’s other “standard” offerings, namely the Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t, the Elite 85t pack a dedicated ANC chip for active noise cancellation. Jabra is also touting them as “some of the smallest earbuds that offer premium ANC.”

Elite 85t — Jabra’s first TWS earbuds with ANC

The Elite 85ts allow for up to five levels of noise cancellation. This can be controlled through the company’s Sound+ companion app. The earbuds come with a six-microphone array for voice calls, four of which are used for noise cancellation. ANC is clearly the buzz word here, but the Elite 85ts are also seemingly designed for active Hear Through for when you are looking to be aware of your surroundings. Same reason why Jabra has tweaked the design aspect as well.

Unlike the Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t, the Elite 85t have a “semi-open design for natural audio passthrough when you want it.” Jabra is also looking to avoid instances of “earplug effect” with the updated design. The silicon Ear Gels, or ear tips are also more oval than before. The earbuds are IPX4-rated and come with a 2-year warranty against dust and water.

Coming to the audio aspect, the Elite 85ts pack 12mm speakers for “big sound and powerful bass.” Audio quality has been a strong suite for both the Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t. It would be interesting to see how things pan for the Elite 85ts and if their semi-open design makes any difference on the all-round quality.

The Elite 85ts are rated to deliver up to 5.5 hours of continuous playback with ANC on — 7 hours with ANC off. This extends to 25 hours with the case — 31 hours with ANC off. Wireless charging is supported with the Elite 85ts being compatible with any Qi-certified wireless charger.

The Jabra Elite 85t will be available in Titanium Black colour from December 1 via Amazon India.