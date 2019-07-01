Jabra Elite 85H: Beautiful wireless sound, plus comfort

Designed and engineered in Copenhagen, the Elite 85h is a sophisticated piece of equipmesnt with great sound output, crystal-clear sound for calls.

We all need some moments of solitude because when we are alone we can hear our own thoughts and see things in a better perspective. Personally speaking, I like having some time to myself everyday, for self-reflection and to listen to some soulful music. At the outset, let me make an honest admission: this reviewer and the new Jabra Elite 85h headphones have been almost inseparable (for the past fortnight now, especially during the free time) for the simple reason that the latter is a great piece of audio equipment; perhaps the best headphones that we have come across in recent months.

Designed and engineered in Copenhagen, the Elite 85h is a sophisticated piece of equipmesnt with great sound output, crystal-clear sound for calls, not to mention a massive 36-hour battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC). A visually appealing headphone that delivers audio performance to match its looks, I reckon this Jabra device can be your ideal companion, especially during the leisure hours.

The Elite 85h headset is available in four colours (Black, Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy), at a retail price of Rs 28,999. Basically, it is the newest addition to the company’s Elite range of headsets. The new headphones are engineered with Jabra SmartSound, based on audEERING context intelligence technology and include ANC and Jabra’s HearThrough technology, which enables users to decide how much of the outside world penetrates through to the listener. Whether you are commuting, need to concentrate or are in a crowded place, SmartSound ensures the audio of the Elite 85h automatically adjusts to your surroundings to offer the best calls and music experience.

To test the Elite 85h, I synced them with my Samsung A70 device. I played some songs stored on my phone, watched a couple of movies on Amazon Prime Video, streamed some Hindi and English songs from YouTube and was treated with impressive audio from these headphones. They deliver pretty good highs and expansive lows; performing at a high level, the audio does not distort one bit and is of good quality. Importantly, they are comfortable headphones with their soft, leatherette ear cups. Despite the challenges that on-ear designs often have; the Elite 85h’s cushions thankfully don’t exert unnecessary pressure on your head or ears.

Technical-speak, the Elite 85h headphones set new standards across the board, with 36-hour battery life (with ANC activated), crystal-clear sound with advanced 6-microphone call technology and 40mm custom-engineered speakers for a good acoustic experience. Jabra has an exclusive part ownership of intelligent audio analysis company audEERING, a leading player in audio AI technology. The relationship allows Jabra to include environmental adaptation into the Elite 85h headphones, creating a personalised audio experience that goes beyond current ANC solutions available in the market.

In addition, the Jabra SmartSound is based on audEERING’s context intelligence technology, which uses real-time acoustic scene analysis of environmental sounds. The technology can detect more than 6,000 unique sound characteristics and uses this to adapt audio output to each specific context. This means that when moving from a noisy environment into a quiet area, the context intelligence technology will take notice and will automatically adjust the audio to the changed surroundings. It will select one of the three moments: ‘Commute’, ‘In Public’ or ‘In Private’ to guarantee a consistent quality for your audio experience.

Moreover, users can personalise their calls and music settings even further through Jabra’s Sound+ app, which will remember your preferred settings within the mode for future similar situations. The microphone solution combined with the Jabra Sound+ app creates a quick Voice Assistant access experience. Users only need to touch a button on the headphones to interact with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

Take my word, you have got to use this Jabra wireless innovation to appreciate the benefits it offers to us. According to me, the Elite 85h is the perfect complement to a mobile phone, tablet or a Bluetooth technology-equipped laptop computer. They are attractively designed with very good audio quality and hence earn a strong recommendation.