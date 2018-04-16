Jabra Elite 65T earbuds review: Superior sound starts with superior fit

Ask any fitness enthusiast, sweating it out in the gym or jogging in the park, about his most common annoyances – and you will hear about earphones that frequently pop out of the ears while listening to music.

Ask any fitness enthusiast, sweating it out in the gym or jogging in the park, about his most common annoyances – and you will hear about earphones that frequently pop out of the ears while listening to music. Believe me, with the Jabra Elite 65t neatly tucked in your ears, you can say goodbye to this nuisance. This is the company’s third generation of true wireless earbuds, built for a consistently stable wireless connection and upto 5 hours of uninterrupted battery life (15 years with charging case). Jabra, a part of the GN Group, is a leading manufacturer of communications and sound solutions, producing corded and wireless headsets, portable and in-office speakerphones, and sports earbuds.

Its best-selling Jabra Elite Sport is one of the most technically advanced wireless sports earbuds. The new earbuds, Elite 65t, are engineered to deliver an even better voice and music experience as well as incorporating new design and colour choices. The Elite 65t retails for Rs 12,999; we take a look at some of its features. Designed and engineered in Copenhagen, the Jabra Elite 65t combines a lightweight design for long-term comfort with up to 15 hours of battery life with the cradle and five hours of listening time in one charge, making the earbuds the perfect everyday solution, for fitness freaks, office goers or college students. It is available in three colour versions—Titanium Black, Copper Black and Gold Beige.

To get started, download the Jabra app on App Store or Google Play. Pairing with your mobile phone is fairly simple: Hold the button (for 3 seconds) on the right earbud and the left button on the left earbud to power on, and then follow the voice instructions to sync with the intended device. Once that is done, insert the earbud into your ear and rotate it to firmly fit inside your ear canal. The microphone should point towards your mouth. Switched on, it becomes evident that the new earbuds have a distinct focus on the voice experience, delivering superior audio quality for calls and music without wires.

Engineered for superior sound, the Elite 65t brings together unique technological features to deliver good quality for voice and music. It is built to ensure a stable wireless connection and to deliver the superior call and command (voice) quality. The innovative four microphone solution combined with an optimised acoustic chamber enables advanced noise suppression and voice enhancement for every type of environment. The earbuds also allows music to be personalised using a music equaliser accessed from the Jabra Sound+ companion app. Four-microphone technology gives you effective wind noise reduction on calls, and advanced speakers that are just 6 mm in size allow you to block out, or let in, ambient sound.

For those—especially the younger lot—who prefer using voice commands, the new products allow voice support for all major voice services, including Amazon Alexa on-the-go. Jabra will be among the first movers to enable this mobile feature, providing customers with access to Alexa directly from the earbuds.

* Estimated street price: Rs 12,999