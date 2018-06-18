Jabra Elite 45e wireless neckband launched in India

Denmark-based Jabra, a subsidiary of GN Netcom that makes in-ear and on-ear audio wearables, on Monday launched “Elite 45e” headset with access to digital voice assistants including Alexa, Siri and Google Now for Rs 7,499 in India. (Source: jabra.com.au)

“Elite 45e” would allow users to control music with customisable equaliser (EQ) settings with ‘Sound+’ app. The device would also deliver up to eight hours of battery on a single charge, the company claimed.

“This headset with memory wire has a light-weight form factor and a unique box microphone solution that delivers the clearest voice communication on any stereo wireless headphone,” said Calum MacDougall, Senior Vice President, Jabra. The soft-neckband headset comes with advanced two-microphone technology for good wireless call performance and Jabra’s own sound technology to reduce noise.

The device ensures an International Protection (IP) 54-rated design to designate its protective capacity and a two-year warranty against damage from water and dust. “Elite 45e” would be available at Croma, authorised Jabra retailers and Amazon India from June 22 in titanium black, copper black and gold beige colours.