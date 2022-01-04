Jabra Elite 4 Active wireless earbuds with ANC, IP57 rating launched in India for Rs 10,999

The Elite 4 Active are technically affordable wireless earbuds but they punch way above their weight class in hardware.

At CES 2022, Jabra is launching the Elite 4 Active, wireless earbuds that are simultaneously being made available for buying globally including in India. The Elite 4 Active are technically affordable wireless earbuds – they’ll cost Rs 10,999 in India – but they punch way above their weight class in hardware. Jabra is making high-end features like active noise cancellation and IP57 water and sweat resistance accessible to more buyers with this product that will compete directly with Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Buds 2.

Jabra has been on a launch spree since last year. The Elite 4 Active follow hot on the heels of the Elite 2, Elite 3, Elite 7 Active, and Elite 7 Pro. The Pro, is expectedly, the most premium of the lot. The Elite 4 Active tries to bring a lot of its features and design scheme to a more mainstream price point.

Speaking of hardware, the Jabra Elite 4 Active wireless earbuds come with 6mm drivers and four microphones with a “special” mesh that’s said to protect against wind noise during voice calls. They feature Google Fast Pair and Spotify Tap playback in addition to working with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. ANC is a key highlight though this isn’t adjustable like it is in the more premium Elite 7 Pro. Jabra has also added “HearThrough” technology to these earbuds for when you want to stay aware of your surroundings.

The Elite 4 Active are rated to deliver up to 7-hours playtime on single charge (up to 28 hours with charging case). Fast charging is supported.

These earbuds have a “wing-free” design and will be available in navy, black and light mint across Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and Jabra authorised resellers.