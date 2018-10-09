iVoomi Z1 with Face Unlock, 13-megapixel camera launched in India at Rs 6,999

Chinese electronics company iVOOMi on Tuesday launched its first smartphone with notch display in India for Rs 6,999. The smartphone that features a 5.67-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio will be available on Flipkart from October 11.

“iVOOMi has been diligently working towards developing technology for masses in India and the launch of ‘iVOOMi Z1’ is one step ahead in this direction,” Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India, said in a statement.

The smartphone comes with 2GB RAM paired with 16GB internal storage that is expandable up to 128GB. It houses a 2800mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo on top of SmartMe OS 3.0 with 1.3GHz MTK6739 Quad Core Processor.

The smartphone sports 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It also comes with fingerprint sensor and “Face Unlock” feature.