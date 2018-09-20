iVOOMi unveils affordable ‘FullView’ smartphone in India; check price, features

The smartphone with 4.95-inch FWVGA+ screen along with an aspect ratio of 18:9 has 5MP rear and front camera.

Chinese electronics company iVOOMi on Thursday launched an affordable “FullView” smartphone “iVOOMi iPro” for Rs 3,999 that will be available on Flipkart from September 20.

The smartphone with 4.95-inch FWVGA+ screen along with an aspect ratio of 18:9 has 5MP rear and front camera. It also comes equipped with Augmented Reality (AR) Emoji.

“Bringing latest technology at the most competitive prices has been the core vision of the company. With this, we also decided to bring back our much-adored Shatterproof display coupled with the in-demand AR Emoji,” Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India, said in a statement.

The device offers 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage that is expandable upto 128GB. It houses 2,000mAh battery.

Powered by a 1.3 GHz Quad-Core MTK 6737 processor, the iPro runs Android Oreo 8.1 (Go edition) on top of Smart Me operating system (OS) 3.0, the company said.