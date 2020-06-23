Apple is switching to custom ARM processors for the Mac, first wave of computers will ship later this year

Apple CEO Tim Cook

As widely anticipated, Apple on Monday at its WWDC 2020 opening keynote announced that it is indeed building its own custom ARM-based processor for the Mac computer. Apple in fact went on to call it a historical day, reminiscing the “select” few times it had switched processors for the Mac in the past. Apple had switched to Intel processors from PowerPC processors back in 2005, with actual devices (with Intel inside) shipping in 2006.

During the WWDC 2020 opening keynote event, Apple also announced the next major update to macOS, called macOS Big Sur, reiterating how easy (Apple said it would take only a matter of days) it would be for developers to build apps for future Macs powered by its custom silicon. Apple has also announced Rosetta 2 to make the switch easier and confirmed that most (if not all) iPhone and iPad apps will work natively on these Mac computers.

Speaking of which, the first wave of Mac computers powered by Apple’s custom ARM processor will ship by the end of this year and Cupertino expects that a full transition (to custom silicon) will take two years.

Just because Apple is building its own processors now, doesn’t mean it is parting ways with Intel. Not yet. Apple confirmed that some Intel-powered Mac computers are still in the pipeline and it will continue to support existing devices for years.

So why is Apple making custom silicon now? The reason is simple. Apple has been relying on Intel processors for the Mac for a while now, but over the years, it has been unhappy with their slowing performance gains. Apple has been reportedly working on its own chips for years to achieve faster performance and better efficiency. And it is now finally ready (or it seems to be ready) to move on to doing with the Mac what it already does with the iPhone and iPad.

Apple isn’t revealing any technical details such as clock speeds and benchmarks just yet though it is promising new levels of performance (and efficiency) with its home-grown processors. Plus even though these processors will be tailor-made for the Mac, they will share core architecture with its other processors (those powering the iPhone and iPad for instance). Long-term Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that switching to ARM will boost Mac performance by up to 50% (even 100% in some cases).

Apple is kicking off things with a Developer Transition Kit which is basically a quick start program for developers to transition their apps to the upcoming ARM-based Mac computers.