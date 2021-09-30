It’s normal: Apple says iPad Mini 2021 ‘jelly scroll’ problem is not a problem

The iPad Mini 2021 was launched by the company in September alongside the iPhone 13 series.

In a number of complaints put before the public, several users of iPad mini 2021 have flagged the issue of uneven scrolling when they use the device in portrait mode. The problem has resulted more often when users were scrolling up and down with lots of text on their screen in the portrait mode. A section of users have also informally given a name to the recurring problem by calling it ‘jelly scroll.’ Taking note of the matter, the American giant responded to the series of complaints and said that the phenomenon is quite common on the LCD displays and there is nothing wrong with the device that it can fix.

Apple has said (via Ars Technica) the jelly scroll issue is normal behaviour for the LCD screens. Explaining its finding, the company said that since the LCD display is refreshed line by line, there is a small lag that occurs due to the time taken by the upper and the lower part lines to refresh. The company has said that the uneven scrolling issue is only because of the usual phenomenon on the LCD screens and there is no additional error or an issue causing the problem.

With the company formally acknowledging that there is not anything that needs to be done to fix the issue, the users who have already bought the tablet or are thinking of doing it in future must take their call keeping in mind the jelly scroll issue. While several users have encountered the problem on the device, most have noted that the phenomenon is very subtle and oftentimes unnoticeable. Technical analysts who have also attested the finding of users have maintained that most users do not even notice the phenomenon in their normal usage and it is rare for the time lag to manifest it in a substantial manner. Above all, the problem is encountered only when the tablet is being used in the portrait mode and vanishes organically when the phone is used in the landscape mode.

The price of the iPad Mini 2021 in India begins from Rs 46,900 for the WiFi only variant. Its price increases to Rs 60,900 in case of the WiFi+Cellular variant.