Its launched! Honor 7A, Honor 7C price in India, specifications and offers; All details here

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched two new smartphones in India on Tuesday.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched two new smartphones in India on Tuesday. Honor 7A and Honor 7C were launched for the Indian market at an event in New Delhi. The two budget smartphones are exclusive to Flipkart and Amazon in India respectively. Both Honor 7C and Honor 7A were launched in China in March and April respectively. In India, they have been launched in the under-Rs 10,000 smartphones category. This puts them directly in competition with Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5 series.

Honor 7A price in India, specifications, and offers:

Honor 7A price in India is Rs 8,999 and is exclusive to Flipkart. The smartphone will be put on sale on May 29. It will also be available on HiHonor online store in Black, Gold and Blue colour variants. The launch offer for Honor 7A includes Rs 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio along with 100 GB of free data. It is a dual-SIM smartphone which runs on EMUI 8.0 and is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Honor 7A sports a 5.7-inch HD Plus IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM.

It also has an inbuilt storage of 32 GB which is expandable up to 256 GB through microSD card. Under the hood, it has a 3000mAh battery. Talking of the camera, Honor 7A sports a dual camera setup with a primary 13MP sensor and a secondary 2MP sensor. On the front, the smartphone has an 8MP camera with a f/2.2 aperture.

Honor 7C price in India, specifications, and offers:

Honor 7C price in India is Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB variant and Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM, 64GB variant. The smartphone will be put on sale on Amazon from May 31. It will also be available on HiHonor online store in Black, Gold and Blue colour variants. Honor 7C also is a dual-SIM smartphone which runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. It sports a 5.99-inch HD Plus IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 3GB or 4GB RAM.

The rear camera and front camera feature are same for Honor 7C and Honor 7A, however, the aperture for the former is is at f/2.0. Honor 7C comes in two variants 32GB or 64GB which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It is also powered by a 3000mAh battery.

Honor 7A, Honor 7C features:

Huawei’s Honor brand has packed some special features for the Honor 7A and Honor 7C, including Huawei Histen’s 3D sound effects. Also new is a Ride Mode, similar to Samsung’s S bike mode. Honor has also included a Party Mode, letting users connect several phones to a single output. The company is also touting Paytm fingerprint single touch access.