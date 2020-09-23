It’s important to focus on a cloud strategy with data-first mindset: Amit Luthra

However, multi-cloud solutions have their own challenges ranging from unpredictable costs to security vulnerabilities.

As the “new normal” forces companies to enable employees to effectively work from home while ensuring their data is secure, new models of businesses which require minimal physical control are being adopted. “Our cloud infrastructure solutions provide a safety net and consistent infrastructure, while keeping control and reducing the operational costs,” Amit Luthra, director & general manager, Data Centre Solutions, Dell Technologies India, tells Sudhir Chowdhary in an interview. Excerpts:

How is Dell Technologies helping its customers during these uncertain times?

Currently, most businesses are working from home and are looking for simple and easy multi-cloud solutions to maintain business continuity. However, multi-cloud solutions have their own challenges ranging from unpredictable costs to security vulnerabilities.

Dell Technologies Cloud solves these challenges while enabling customers to establish a strategic hybrid cloud strategy that aligns IT resources with business and application needs. We help our customers simplify their IT operations, attain total control and visibility of their cloud infrastructure, and reduce the total cost of ownership. With our holistic hybrid cloud portfolio, HCI capabilities and partner ecosystem, we have maintained hybrid cloud leadership in India since the last two years.

Has cloud adoption gone up? What are the challenges faced by customers?

The “new normal” has put pressure on organisations to enable their employees to effectively work from home whilst ensuring that their data is secure. They are opting for new models of businesses which require minimal physical control and are providing work from home facility to all its employees. This has led to businesses adopting cloud solutions and hence gaining the ability to scale as per their needs.

In the long run, for those companies who have become dependent on cloud services, in order to keep their business up and running, they will need to opt for cost-effective solutions. When leveraging multiple clouds, an organisation needs to manage different tool sets, platforms, operational silos and workload mobility.

What is your multi-cloud focus for 2020?

Multi-cloud strategy offers a path to greater levels of automation and self-service capabilities while supporting operational goals of cost efficiency, improved security and flexibility. As data becomes the most valuable asset, it is important to focus on a cloud strategy with a data-first mindset. While we work with our customers to understand their needs and outcomes, we apply this approach and focus on delivering solutions which will help them keep their data safe, protected, available as and when they need it.

For the year 2020, our focus has been on a “customer first” approach— enabling our customers to have ultimate control over their data and applications, having these reside wherever it makes most sense to them, while also reducing overall cloud deployment and management complexity—making them future ready.

How is Dell Technologies Cloud solution different from its competitors?

Our cloud solutions help customers with an agile infrastructure that delivers consistency across various cloud platforms. The key differentiator of our hybrid cloud solution is the consistent performance across multiple clouds. This enables the customers to choose the optimal mix of public, private and edge cloud resources for their business, thus providing them with a consistent experience and common management for any kind of combination of public, private or edge cloud resources. Moreover, we have integrated our hyper converged infrastructure platform VxRail with VMware’s Cloud Foundation to provide customers with effective hybrid cloud solutions.