It’s confirmed! Oppo Find X set to arrive on June 19 – What gadget lovers must know

Oppo has confirmed the launch of a new flagship called the Find X. The Oppo Find X is speculated to be the upcoming flagship smartphone from the kitty of the Chinese company that will set out as a competitor to budget flagships. The smartphone will continue the legacy of the Find lineup that saw two entrants – Find 7 and Find 7a – as recent as four years ago. Oppo will launch the Find X at an event scheduled for June 19.

The Oppo Find X launch event is scheduled to begin at 8:45 pm local time at The Louvre Museum in Paris, which is 12:15 am on June 20 in India. The company has sent out media invites that confirm the launch of the phone. Previously, Oppo began teasing the smartphone on its social media handles to build the hype. This will be the global launch of the Oppo Find X, which has not been launched anywhere yet, including the home country China.

There isn’t much information available on what the Oppo Find X might pack inside, however, the design of the smartphone has been leaked previously, thanks to some renders. The Oppo Find X is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which will be a first for any Oppo phone yet, considering the company has leveraged only the mid-range segment with the F range. Besides, either 6GB or 8GB RAM is expected to be inside the Oppo Find X while there will be dual cameras on the phone. Oppo will also pack a better selfie camera – to go with its image as a selfie phone brand.

As per the leaks that have surfaced so far, the Oppo Find X will have a fingerprint sensor under the display, much like the Vivo X21, Xiaomi Mi 8, and the upcoming Vivo Nex. Oppo will also equip the Find X with its in-house VOOC charging technology, which is claimed to be one of the fastest charging standards in the industry. Oppo has also teased the launch of Find X in India without giving away the pricing and availability details. We’ll have to wait for the launch event to get a clear picture on this aspect.