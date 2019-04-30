It’s a first! OnePlus 7 Pro used to shoot Harper’s Bazaar India cover with Jameela Jamil

Published: April 30, 2019 6:42:14 PM

While many await the arrival of OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone, Harper’s Bazaar India magazine already got a preview of the smartphone while shooting its May 2019 cover.

It's a first! OnePlus 7 Pro used to shoot Harper's Bazaar India cover with Jameela JamilHailing the OnePlus 7 Pro camera as the ‘lens of honesty? the magazine editor has appreciated how the colours were captured.

While many await the arrival of OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone, Harper’s Bazaar India magazine already got a preview of the smartphone while shooting its May 2019 cover and cover story. This marks the first time ever that the magazine has shot its cover story on a smartphone. The magazine will feature Jameela Jamil, the famous actor and vocal body positivity activist. What adds to the uniqueness is that Jameela Jamil says that her photos were not retouched digitally or even airbrushed and have been kept as natural as possible.

Shot on OnePlus 7 Pro: Perfect fit 

Hailing the OnePlus 7 Pro camera as the ‘lens of honesty’ the magazine editor has appreciated how the colours were captured. “This was a perfect fit for our association as the camera on the phone is made to capture life in all its beautiful vibrancy. We present to you images through the lens of honesty. Sans digital distortion,” Bazaar editor Nonita Kalra said. “As the most exciting, outspoken and important voice on body positivity around the world, the message was clear. Images have to be presented as they are – and we must celebrate the truth,” Kalra added.

Jameela looks striking as she poses on a rooftop terrace as the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone deftly captures the contours of her face and the vibrant colours of her clothes against the blues of the sky. The magazine’s creative director also noted that not only the camera lived up to its picture-perfect reputation, its videos too were very sharp.

“It’s a picture-perfect camera, and the output was amazing. I couldn’t believe we had an option to shoot RAW images without having to connect it to an app or computer. We used the phone to capture behind-the-scenes clips and noticed the video was even better,” said Bazaar’s creative director.

OnePlus 7 pro launch date in India: Making its debut globally on May 14 the launch event of the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 will be held concurrently in cities such as New York, London, and Bangalore. In India, users can attend the OnePlus 7 launch event with OnePlus tickets which were priced at Rs 999 sold out in record time.

