ITI in talks with Indian companies to provide complete 4G, 5G network gears

State-run electronics manufacturing firm ITI on Saturday said it is in discussion with Indian companies to provide end-to-end 4G and 5G network gears in the country.

The company is also looking at manufacturing equipment for E and V band spectrum which are considered essential for 4G and 5G technologies, ITI said in its annual report released on Saturday.

“Our company with its efficient and innovative state-of-art facilities and capabilities for manufacturing telecom equipment plans to manufacture eNodeB and 5G NR (new radio) products in its various plants,” ITI chairman and managing director R M Agarwal said in the report.

ITI is also in talks with other Indian companies to provide end-to-end solutions for 4G and 5G networks across the country through an ecosystem of the local technologies, he added.

ITI has partnered with Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for development of 4G and 5G technology.

“With these tie-ups, two streams of solutions for 4G upgradeable 5G can be worked out with ITI being the common manufacturing partner,” Agarwal said.

The company is also planning to manufacture enterprise grade routers, a segment dominated by foreign companies, for secure data transfer in the defence network as well as for the networks of telecom service providers.

“For this, ITI has already entered into a technology collaboration agreement with a Bangalore-based leading start-up company in this area. On similar lines, our Company is also planning to tie up for manufacturing of E and V band radios which are very essential with the emerging technologies of 4G and 5G.

“The partnerships with these Indian companies and the products with Indian IPR not only help to reduce dependency on import of Telecom equipment but also address the concerns in building a strategic network for defence communication,” Agarwal said.

The Defence Ministry has awarded ITI a Rs 7,796 crore ASCON project for deployment of a strategic and secured communication network for the army across the country.

ITI has planned to manufacture and supply 11,000 kilometre optical fibre cables against the mega ASCON phase IV order received by ITI.

ITI has also diversified into development of medical electronics devices. ITI is manufacturing and supplying face shields, face masks, face mask vending and disposal machines, manual and automatic hand sanitising dispenser, etc as a part of the government’s effort in its fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Company has recently signed a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) to manufacture portable ventilators at its manufacturing plants. The prototypes are ready for testing, and once these are cleared by EBEL, we intend to mass manufacture ventilators which will be supplied to defence forces and other agencies in the country,” Agarwal said.

The company said that its partnership with Tech Mahindra is to build local competence by synergising the offerings of both the entities to

create a next generation wireless network.

“The company with state-of-art facilities and capabilities for manufacturing telecom equipment plans to manufacture eNodeB in its various plants. ITI is gearing up to participate in the 4G tender expected to be floated by BSNL,” the report said.