itel launches first dual camera smartphone in India; check price, specifications

China-based Transsion Holdings' itel Mobile on Tuesday launched its first dual rear camera smartphone "A62" in India for Rs 7,499.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 17, 2018 12:13 PM
itel, itel mobile, itel a62, itel a62 price, itel a62 mobile, itel 4g mobile price, itel 4g mobile under 6000, itel 4g phone under 5000, itel 4g feature phone The device has a an 8.1-mm body with a full laminated body and thin bezels.

The latest addition to the company’s line-up of 4G smartphones comes with face unlock, fingerprint sensor, bike mode and dual rear camera set-up.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5MP selfie camera with flash and 13.0MP+VGA dual rear-camera.

“Camera on a phone has seen maximum innovations and improvements. With this insight, we have launched our first dual rear camera smartphone — ‘A62’, with full screen and multiple value added features,” Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing, itel Business Unit, said in a statement.

Running on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS, the smartphone powered by 1.3 GHz processor, a 5.65-inch HD+ IPS full view display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

itel “A62” is powered by 3000mAh battery and is equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB.

