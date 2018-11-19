Itel A44 Power with face unlock, Android Go launched in India: Price, specifications

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 4:31 PM

Powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, the phone runs on Android Oreo 8.1 Go edition and is fueled by a 4000mAh battery. itel A44 Power is available in aqua blue, champagne gold and deep grey colours. 

Itel A44 Power with face unlock, Android Go launched in India: Price, specifications

China-based Transsion Holdings’ itel Mobile on Monday launched A44 Power smartphone with face unlock feature for Rs 5,999 in India. The budget smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch FWVGA+ Full-Screen display screen, 1GB of RAM, 8GB internal storage (expandable up to 32GB) and a face unlock feature which is generally available in high-end devices.

The itel A44 Power features a 5-megapixel rear and a 2-megapixel selfie camera, both with flash.

READ ALSO | ‘I’m not a big fan of regulation’, says Apple CEO Tim Cook

“We surely believe that A44 Power will enrich the consumers with an enthralling mobile experience. We believe that ‘A44 Power’ will enrich users with an enthralling mobile experience,” said Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing, Business Unit, itel.

Powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, the phone runs on Android Oreo 8.1 Go edition and is fueled by a 4000mAh battery. itel A44 Power is available in aqua blue, champagne gold and deep grey colours.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Itel A44 Power with face unlock, Android Go launched in India: Price, specifications
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition