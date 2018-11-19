Itel A44 Power with face unlock, Android Go launched in India: Price, specifications

China-based Transsion Holdings’ itel Mobile on Monday launched A44 Power smartphone with face unlock feature for Rs 5,999 in India. The budget smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch FWVGA+ Full-Screen display screen, 1GB of RAM, 8GB internal storage (expandable up to 32GB) and a face unlock feature which is generally available in high-end devices.

The itel A44 Power features a 5-megapixel rear and a 2-megapixel selfie camera, both with flash.

“We surely believe that A44 Power will enrich the consumers with an enthralling mobile experience. We believe that ‘A44 Power’ will enrich users with an enthralling mobile experience,” said Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing, Business Unit, itel.

Powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, the phone runs on Android Oreo 8.1 Go edition and is fueled by a 4000mAh battery. itel A44 Power is available in aqua blue, champagne gold and deep grey colours.