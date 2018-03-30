​​ ​
ISRO’s GSLV mission a successful ‘Make in India’ story: Here’s how it boosts India’s mission to the Moon

Updated: March 30, 2018 5:18 PM
India successfully puts its latest communication satellite GSAT-6A into orbit on Thursday. (PTI)

India successfully puts its latest communication satellite GSAT-6A into orbit on Thursday. Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) GSLV rocket blasted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh yesterday and carried country’s communications satellite GSAT-6A along with it. Leaving behind plumes of smoke, the 49.1 metre tall GSLV soared majestically into clear skies yesterday – carrying the 2,140 kg GSAT-6A satellite at a height of about 36,000 km and injected it into a geostationary orbit.

This comes as a fifth consecutive success in the use of an indigenous cryogenic engine to fire an improved version of its heavy-lift GSLV Mk II rocket to launch a satellite into space, reported The Indian Express. More importantly, ISRO took a big step towards realising its second Moon mission. Scripting yet another success story in India’s space history, let’s take a look at how this new GSLV launch boosted India’s second mission to Moon.

• ISRO successfully placed its latest communication satellite GSAT-6A into orbit, launched onboard its geosynchronous rocket GSLV-F08 from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.
• This was the 12th satellite that was launched on board the GSLV rocket, coming as the fifth consecutive success for a GSLV which is equipped with an indigenously developed Cryogenic Upper Stage engine.
• The GSLV — specifically the GSLV F10 — is the designated rocket to fly India’s second mission to the Moon at the end of the year – The Chandrayaan 2.
• Chandrayaan-2, India’s second mission to the Moon is a totally indigenous mission comprising of an Orbiter, Lander and Rover, as per ISRo’s website.
• The Chandrayaan-2 weighing around 3290 kg and would orbit around the moon and perform the objectives of remote sensing the moon.
• The indigenous cryogenic stage on the GSLV is the third stage that uses liquid hydrogen as fuel and liquid oxygen as oxidiser.
• India had first ventured on the path of obtaining cryogenic technology in 1992, when it had purchased cryogenic engines from Russia, and acquiring the technology from the US.
• However, after 1998’s nuclear tests, US denied cryogenic technology to India following the sanctions that came up.
• ISRO used seven cryogenic engines sold by Russia for the early phase of its GSLV programme, while parallelly developed an indigenous technology.
• While in the absence of heavy-lift rocket technology, India has been relying on France for launching its communication satellites.
• Now, India is among six nations, along with the US, Russia, France, Japan and China, to possess cryogenic engine technology, a key frontier in rocket science.

Meanwhile, the Thursday launch has been considered as a very significant milestone in GSLV programme, as the new technologies would lead to enhancement of payload to more than 2.5 tonnes in near future. It was ISRO’s chairman K Sivan’s first assignment as the chief of the space agency – who assumed charge in January this year. He said the mission had happened to be an “important” one for him and added by saying that ISRO has lined up a host of “very high profile missions,” including Chandrayaan-2 and demonstration of human space programme this year.

  1. Klariti TaxCorp
    Mar 31, 2018 at 3:56 pm
    Giant Leaps by Indian Scientists in Space Technology. Today the world looks towards India for Space Innovation, Highest Success Rate and Frugal Technology. "Congratulations to ISRO". MakeInIndia Klariti TaxCorp LLP klariti
    Reply

