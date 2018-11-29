ISRO’s communication satellite GSAT-11 will bridge the digital divide in India

At 5854 Kgs, GSAT-11 is the heaviest, next generation high throughput communication (16 Gbps) satellite configured around Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) I-6K Bus, and built by the agency. It has a mission life of 15 years.

After the great success of the sixth mission of the PSLV-C43, all eyes are now towards the launch of communication satellite GSAT-11 from French Guiana by Ariane-5 rocket of Arianespace, on Dec 5.

This will be followed by GSAT-7A by the Indian rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) from Sriharikota in India.

Sharing his views with Financial Express Online, Ratan Shrivastava, Advisor, Space Division, FICCI, said “GSAT series of geosynchronous indigenous satellites in S, Ka/Ku bands made and launched by ISRO are aimed at making India self reliant in digital media services. GSAT 29 and GSAT 11 are key satellites for facilitation of the Digital India program, bridging the divide between rural and urban India by high speed bandwidth and advanced telecom and DTH services.”

“The satellite is scheduled for launch onboard Ariane-5 launch vehicle from French Guiana and will will play a vital role in providing broadband services across the country bridging the digital divide and connecting hinterland with the mainland,” said Shrivastava.

This will also be supporting e-Governance by linking of Gram Panchayats/ villages under the Digital India program as well as consumer high speed broadband connectivity, explained Shrivastava.

Initially, the satellite will be placed in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit and will then be raised to geostationary orbit by firing the satellite’s on-board motor. According to ISRO, GSAT-11 is the forerunner in a series of advanced communications satellites with multi-spot beam antenna coverage over Indian mainland and islands.

The GSAT- 11 will be used to meet the increased data demands with high data rates over regions using spot beams. It may be recalled earlier this year; the GSAT 11 had to be brought back to India by ISRO to carry out more tests to check its performance before it was launched in May. After a few tests, and repairs the GSAT -11 is being launched.