‘iSocket 3G’ power outlet priced at $199, sends texts when power goes out

The power outlet called as ‘iSocket 3G’ uses a small battery backup, a cellular radio, and a SIM card and with the help of these, the socket stay powered for a long duration.

In an example of new technological innovation, a company called iSocket Systems has unveiled a power outlet that sends text when the power goes out. The cost of iSocket 3G is USD 199.

The device is useful for people whose homes are frequently at risk of an outage. The device can also be used for power monitoring of fridge/freezers or vaccine storage aggregates and monitoring of power during the cold season to avoid frozen pipes, the Verge reports.