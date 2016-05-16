​​ ​
  4. ‘iSocket 3G’ power outlet priced at $199, sends texts when power goes out

In an example of new technological innovation, a company called iSocket Systems has unveiled a power outlet that sends text when the power goes out. The cost of iSocket 3G is USD 199.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2016 12:41 PM
The power outlet called as 'iSocket 3G' uses a small battery backup, a cellular radio, and a SIM card and with the help of these, the socket stay powered for a long duration.

The power outlet called as ‘iSocket 3G’ uses a small battery backup, a cellular radio, and a SIM card and with the help of these, the socket stay powered for a long duration.

The device is useful for people whose homes are frequently at risk of an outage. The device can also be used for power monitoring of fridge/freezers or vaccine storage aggregates and monitoring of power during the cold season to avoid frozen pipes, the Verge reports.

