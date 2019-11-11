Is your iPhone’s battery draining rapidly? WhatsApp could be the reason

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has over 400 million users in India which makes it the most popular messaging platform in the country.

WhatsApp is draining iPhone battery for many users, according to reports. Multiple iPhone users have taken to social media platforms to complain about the issue that began after they updated WhatsApp to version 2.19.112. The latest update is said to be draining iPhone’s battery by keeping WhatsApp running in the background. The recent update released by WhatsApp brought the option of “My Contacts Except…” that allows users to block people from adding them to groups without permission. Similarly, some OnePlus users are complaining that WhatsApp’s latest update is draining the battery on their devices.

WABetaInfo the popular twitter handle also took to social media and said, Some users (including me) are experiencing battery drain issues while using WhatsApp version 2.19.112. for iOS. In particular, Battery Usage reports high usage of WhatsApp in the background. Do you experience the same?

Some users (included me) are experiencing battery drain using WhatsApp for iOS 2.19.112. In particular, Battery Usage reports a high usage of the app in background.

Do you experience the same issue? — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 8, 2019

Although, it is important to note that some Android users have also complained about the same issue as well. OnePlus users have written about the same on Twitter, Reddit, and OnePlus forums as well.

WhatsApp will have to come out with an update soon to fix the battery drainage issue. Although the company has not issued any statement regarding the same.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform has been in a soup regarding privacy concerns and this battery drain issue is not going to make things easier. Earlier in the month, the Indian government had asked WhatsApp to show what it was doing to keep the customer’s data safe in India. Facebook-owned WhatsApp has over 400 million users in India which makes it the most popular messaging platform in the country.