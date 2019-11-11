Is your iPhone’s battery draining rapidly? WhatsApp could be the reason

By: |
New Delhi | Published: November 11, 2019 3:11:19 PM

The recent update released by WhatsApp has the option of "My Contacts Except..." which allows users to block people from adding them to groups.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has over 400 million users in India which makes it the most popular messaging platform in the country.

WhatsApp is draining iPhone battery for many users, according to reports. Multiple iPhone users have taken to social media platforms to complain about the issue that began after they updated WhatsApp to version 2.19.112. The latest update is said to be draining iPhone’s battery by keeping WhatsApp running in the background. The recent update released by WhatsApp brought the option of “My Contacts Except…” that allows users to block people from adding them to groups without permission. Similarly, some OnePlus users are complaining that WhatsApp’s latest update is draining the battery on their devices.

Jio Rs 149 plan updated with off-net voice credit, less validity: Here’s what you get now

WABetaInfo the popular twitter handle also took to social media and said, Some users (including me) are experiencing battery drain issues while using WhatsApp version 2.19.112. for iOS. In particular, Battery Usage reports high usage of WhatsApp in the background. Do you experience the same?

Although, it is important to note that some Android users have also complained about the same issue as well. OnePlus users have written about the same on Twitter, Reddit, and OnePlus forums as well.

WhatsApp will have to come out with an update soon to fix the battery drainage issue. Although the company has not issued any statement regarding the same.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform has been in a soup regarding privacy concerns and this battery drain issue is not going to make things easier. Earlier in the month, the Indian government had asked WhatsApp to show what it was doing to keep the customer’s data safe in India. Facebook-owned WhatsApp has over 400 million users in India which makes it the most popular messaging platform in the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Is your iPhone’s battery draining rapidly? WhatsApp could be the reason
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Beyond beta: Real-world blockchain applications roll out in India
2Tech for seniors: Enhancing digital touch for the golden years
3Apple iPad 10.2 review: The iPad for the masses