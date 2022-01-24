Is your iPhone 13 screen turning pink? Apparently, it is a ‘software bug’

The issue is not a new one, with it first being raised by a user in October on the Official Apple Support Community forums.

iPhone 13: iPhone 13 made headlines (much like anything Apple does) when it was launched last year, and then shortly after, hit the news again due to reports that its production was being impacted by shortage of chips. Now, though, another issue has cropped up for some users of the iPhone 13 series – a pink screen. Some users of regular iPhone 13 as well as those of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have been affected by this, and they have reported it on various platforms like Reddit and Apple’s Support Community forums.

It seems like Cupertino has acknowledged that the problem exists, considering it to be a software bug. As per reports, the issue is not a new one, with it first being raised by a user in October on the Official Apple Support Community forums. The user, who reported the issue for their iPhone 13 Pro, had reported then that their screen kept turning pink for some seconds and also led to random crashing.

While the user’s iPhone unit was replaced, the complaint still led to many users alleging that they were facing a similar issue of pink screen with their iPhone 13 series phones. The complaints were not just limited to the Official Apple Support Community forums, but also penetrated into Reddit.

Cupertino, meanwhile, has not responded to any of the complaints on either its official forums or on Reddit. On the other hand, a report in MyDrivers cited a post in which a customer support executive with Apple reportedly said that the company knew about the issue and a problem with the software was causing the screen to turn pink. The executive was also cited as suggesting users to back up their data and then install the latest iOS version in their devices, while also suggesting that users ensure all the apps are running on their latest versions so that any possibility of incompatibility is ruled out.